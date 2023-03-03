BP Pulse has opened its fastest, most powerful and largest EV charging hub to date in Kettering, North Northamptonshire.

The new hub, built by The EV Network and operated by BP Pulse, has an installed capacity of 3 megawatts (MW) and features ten 300kW chargers.

With its high-power output, the hub can charge up to 20 cars simultaneously at 150kW.

Akira Kirton, vice president, BP Pulse UK, said: “We are thrilled to introduce another hub here in the UK. It’s our largest and most powerful EV charging hub yet. Customers say power is more important than the number of charging points. That’s why we’re focusing on expanding our ultra-fast charging infrastructure, using the latest technology to ensure reliability, and designed to keep up with the charging speeds of vehicle batteries as they advance.

“At BP Pulse we believe the EV charging network the UK needs will be delivered through EV charging in the right location, at the right time, and at the right speed.”

Reza Shaybani, co-founder and chief executive of The EV Network, said: “This has been a great project developed and built by The EV Network for BP Pulse. We are working together on other exciting projects which will go live over the next few months.

“This project is in a key geographic location and provides access to well lit, ultra-fast charging. Bringing large sites like this to the public is of paramount importance to us, to be able to shift the UK driver’s confidence in EV charging reliability and availability.”

The hub is now available for use at the intersection of the A14 and A43 near Kettering, North Northamptonshire. BP Pulse has already established large scale hubs in Park Lane, London, and at Gatwick Airport, and a site is currently under construction in the West Midlands, which, when completed will contain 16 ultra-fast 300kW chargers capable of charging 32 EVs at any one time.