SG Petch has credited Co-op-branded products for its decision to rejoin Nisa after a six-year hiatus, after opening a new Express store in Haxby, near York.

The North-east based, family-owned business, whose core area is in car dealerships, opened a forecourt convenience store, selecting Nisa as its supplier.

SG Petch’s finance director, Simon Rees, said: “Nisa felt like the most suitable fit for Haxby. Our local customers are typically middle class and there’s a good proportion of retired people. We feel that the Co-op’s brand is good quality and reputable and suits the locality.

“We also rely on passing trade - and Nisa offers a great selection of food on the go, so that’s also key for our delivery driver customers”.

SG Petch has history with Nisa after operating a petrol station and forecourt food retail business for many years in Richmond, North Yorks, but sold the site back in 2017 after deciding to focus on selling cars.

However, the company received an offer from the owner in Haxby, who’d run the business for 30 years, and had also worked with SG Petch’s car dealership in the attached body shop and repair workshop.

Simon and his team were initially interested in acquiring the workshop and body shop to support their car dealership in York but decided to serve the local community via the c-store too. The 635sq ft Haxby store underwent a £70,000 refurbishment courtesy of Activ Projects last May.

“The remodelled store needed a major investment which we’ve given it and it now looks a million dollars and we’re doing well thanks to our team of 10 staff and our extended opening hours of 7am-8pm,” said Simon. “Our customers are always attracted by the great offers which come from Nisa. About 90% of our revenue comes through fuel, but it is vital to have good grocery products too to grow this opportunity.”