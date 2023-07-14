The Car Wash Association (CWA) has welcomed the government’s recent announcement of new legislation to tackle environment offences under the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the CWA, said: “We acknowledge the importance of measures that ensure polluters are held accountable and safeguard the environment. However, this legislation must be accompanied by enforcement.

“The CWA has been a longstanding supporter of the Responsible Car Wash Scheme (RCWS), a voluntary audit scheme designed to tackle non-compliant hand car washes that has faced challenges in gaining full support from the Government.

“We strongly urge the government to prioritise enforcement measures to ensure the success of this legislation in protecting our natural environment.”

Balmer concluded: “The CWA will continue encouraging the government to enforce environmental standards in the car wash sector. It is imperative that the government and water companies fulfil their obligations to enforce these measures effectively.”