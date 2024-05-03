A death at Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I’s Coleford manufacturing site could result in a shortage of supplies of the company’s drinks, which include Lucozade and Ribena.

Carol Robert, chief operating officer, at the company said: “A serious incident occurred in our warehouse at our Coleford manufacturing site on the 22nd of April. We are deeply saddened to confirm that this has since resulted in the loss of a colleague who passed away in hospital on the 25th of April.

“We are in close communication with the family of the employee and the whole business extends our sincere condolences at this extremely difficult time.

“We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation by the regulator. Given that it is very much a live investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of our colleague, and we would also ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

Police attended the scene after the incident and have now handed the case over to the Health and Safety Executive.

Robert confirmed that Suntory paused production following the incident but has restarted it with a phased approach this week. However, the company is experiencing supply issues and has challenges with operational efficiencies which is impacting supply of its drinks.