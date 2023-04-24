Essar UK is to sponsor Justin Sherwood and Team Parker Racing for the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Series in the AM Class, the UK’s premier single-manufacturer sports car competition.

Carlos Rojas, chief marketing officer at Essar UK, said: “We are really excited about this new sponsorship and its synergy with our brand values and huge commercial ambitions and growth plans. We are committed to growing our brand presence in the UK and have recently launched a new retail proposition for our forecourt business as we expand our geographic footprint across the country.

”As the Porsche Carrera Cup GB enters its 21st season in 2023, it is the perfect opportunity for ambitious drivers to prove themselves, within the world of motorsport and likewise Essar feels this is the perfect opportunity to remind drivers of our high-performance fuels.

”This sponsorship represents an association with Porsche who share similar values of continuously striving for greater success with high-performance fuels with low-carbon ambitions,” stressed Rojas.

The one-year sponsorship agreement will see the Essar logo featured on Justin Sherwood’s 510bhp Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car when the new season gets underway at Donington Park this weekend on 22-23 April 2023.

Rojas said the Essar values are expertise, entrepreneurship and experience and all of these are demonstrated by Justin and the team as they begin this new season of the Porsche Carrera Cup competition.

Justin’s new-look car features the Essar logo with its orange and red symbol. The company’s support coincides with Justin’s pursuit of his fifth Championship win and his 10th season in the Carrera Cup.

Sherwood said: “I am delighted that Essar UK has chosen to sponsor us this season. I look forward to working with them over this season’s racing as I focus on the challenge of once again retaining my Porsche Carrera Cup championship title.”