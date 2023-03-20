The Trout Inn and Filling Station is currently listed for sale by Christie & Co for £985,000.

Located on the A483 in Beulah near Builth Wells, Powys, the freehold site comprises a petrol filling station, Premier convenience store and the Trout Inn pub.

The Christie’s listing states that the Premier store is in good condition with well-laid-out shelving, a large fridge, an ice cream freezer and a free-standing sales counter with one till. There is an ATM and self-contained The Coffee Boss machine within the store. Staff toilets and facilities are to the rear of the trading area, including an office and well-sized stock room.

Above the store there is accommodation, comprising three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room.

The Pace-branded forecourt has 10 nozzles and four tanks. It also benefits from CCTV and an alarm system.

Above the pub are six double rooms with en suite bathrooms, which are used as a B&B.

Christie said the forecourt benefits from excellent levels of passing trade, repeat trade all year round and is ideally situated close to commercial and residential buildings.

“The forecourt presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-sized site with great development potential and a strong retail business, with the scope to increase trade. Along with a well-renowned pub and B&B. There is the opportunity to introduce a variety of product ranges and promotions, hot food options and forecourt services to help increase turnover and gross profit margins,” said the property particulars.