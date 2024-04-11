Gridserve says its expansion is continuing “at speed and scale” after it opened 90 electric vehicle charging bays at 11 locations in the first three months of this year.

It has taken the energy provider’s network to more than 1,300 chargers at 180 sites.

The company opened a number of facilities at motorway service stations during the period, including its eighth on the M4 (Chieveley), two on the M2 (Medway East and West), and two on the M5 (Frankley South) and Strensham North.

Its partnership with Dobbies saw the opening of charging stations at the garden centre retailer’s new store in Edinburgh. Gridserve has also added what it calls “electric retail hubs” at Slough Retail Park and Priory Fields near Taunton.

Gridserve’s chief executive Toddington Harper said the company will continue to add new locations during 2024 to give more drivers “the confidence to make the switch to electric”.

During the period the company also officially opened its “electric forecourt” at London Gatwick’s south terminal. A forecourt in Stevenage is due to open later in the year.