Chargepoint operator Gridserve today opens its fourth all-electric forecourt, near to the famous concert venue Knebworth Estate which has played host to big names such as Robbie Williams and Oasis. And in “the coming weeks” the convenience store on-site will go live with what will be Gridserve’s second location to have Amazon Just Walk Out technology.

The Stevenage Electric Forecourt, which has a separate Costa coffee and lounge area, will include a ‘tap and pay’ Little Fresh ‘Good To Go’ convenience shop. Customers will present their bank card or smartphone wallet on entering, and leave without having to queue or take any further action.

It follows the introduction of Just Walk Out at the operator’s Gatwick site, one of the four all-electric forecourts Gridserve runs, with locations also at Braintree, and Norwich.

The idea is that Just Walk Out speeds up the shopping process. It detects what the shopper takes from, or returns to, store shelves, creating a virtual shopping cart.

The latest all-electric forecourt, near Junction 7 of the A1 (M), has 30 EV charging bays, including 24 high power 360kW bays powered by 100% net-zero energy, and capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. And there is a lounge area to use in the building while charging, with staff on hand to advise on electric vehicle acquisition.

The equipment increases charging in the Stevenage area by 34%, says Gridserve, and is accessible to motorway users, as well as visitors to the Knebworth Estate, and the local community.

Both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors are available, and the chargepoints accept contactless payment, as well as through the company’s EV charging app.

Stevenage Electric Forecourt’s shop will operate from 7am to 9pm seven days a week, but access to the chargers is 24/7, with a 24-hour customer helpline to sort any problems.

Rebecca Trebble, chief product officer at Gridserve, says while the design at Stevenage is similar to its first Electric Forecourt in Braintree, the company has ”learnt a great deal” since its opening in 2020, which has influenced some changes at the new location. ”Visitors can now drive forward or reverse into bays as we have a better understanding of how the traditional forecourt blueprint can be changed to best fit the EV experience,” she says.

”To be opening in an iconic estate like Knebworth is a privilege as we support the estate’s commitment to reducing its impact on the environment. Electric Forecourts are just part of the solution to decarbonising transport and compliment the fantastic work being done across the Electric Highway to give all the confidence to move to EV,” she adds.

Gridserve now has over 1,500 charging bays at 190 locations.