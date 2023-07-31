Maxol is currently promoting its Ultimate car wash with a free product promotion. Drivers who choose a Maxol Ultimate car wash can claim one of three free products when they scan their Maxol Loyalty App in-store. The products are: Maxol Water (750ml); Maxol One Shot Screen wash (100ml); or a Maxol Air Freshener.

The Ultimate Wash includes a high-pressure wash, wheel scrub, rim clean, foam spray, wax, polish and underbody wash.

The offer is available at participating Maxol service stations until August 16, while stocks last.