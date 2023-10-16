Two men have been arrested following an attempted arson at The Dales Market Corner petrol station in Pateley Bridge.

On Sunday, May 14, between 1.45am and 2.45am, two men walked on to the forecourt at the petrol station, placed a backpack in this area and set it alight. The backpack then self-extinguished.

On May 14, 2023, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.

A second man, aged 46, was arrested on June 5 in connection with this incident.

Both men remain on bail as enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they have any information which may assist with the ongoing investigation, including being able to identify the man in the images above.