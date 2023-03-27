MFG has applied for planning permission to extend its Esso filling station in Falmouth, Cornwall, with the addition of a food-to-go area.

A Planning, Design and Access Statement prepared for MFG by Wyeth Projects Services states: “The proposal is to extend the existing retail building via a single-storey side extension to the forecourt sales building and installation of new cranked vent stack. This will develop a new larger sales space, to create more retail opportunity and services at the site.”

It notes that the current filling station has four pumps in a starter gate configuration and parking for up to 10 vehicles, and there are no plans to change this.

However, it does not currently have any food-to-go offer on the site and it is proposed that the existing forecourt shop should be extended by 780sq ft to provide a food-to-go area , which, like the shop, will operate 24 hours a day.

It adds: “Enhanced retail shop merchandising together with food-to-go and beverage facilities is a major trend within a modern service station which must evolve in response to accommodate and meet the changing needs and aspirations of consumers.”

The planning statement emphasises that the new development would provide additional facilities both for the local community and for passing motorists and tourists and concludes: “The National Planning Policy Framework identifies the need for planning positively for community facilities and motorist services. Motorist service areas are a vital necessity and provide an important role in ensuring that motorists travel safely.”

The is no mention of MFG’s dual-fuel policy or potential introduction of any of its EV charging infrastructure.