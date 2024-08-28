Midcounties Co-operative is selling two of its petrol forecourts in central England, at Ludlow and Wombourne.

It says that the businesses, at Foldgate Lane in Ludlow, and a Texaco outlet in School Road in Wombourne, no longer fit with the long-term strategy of the society.

“The Midcounties Co-operative board regularly reviews our property footprint to ensure we’re providing the best opportunity to deliver to our members and customers and support local communities across the Midcounties region,” says a spokesperson.

It adds that while no formal agreements have so far been made, it has received ”a significant level of interest” and would expect a sale to be concluded in the coming months.

If possible, it says, it would like to sell to purchasers who will continue to operate the sites as petrol stations and convenience stores. In the meantime, the sites continue to trade as normal.

It adds: ”We have informed those colleagues who could be impacted by this potential change and will continue to keep them fully aware of any developments while also providing them with every support we can during this process.