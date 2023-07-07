A new EV charging company – Pumpt – says it is on a mission to combat concern and confusion in the UK charging market. It wants to make buying, installing and running an EV charger easier and more affordable.

Ahead of its launch, Pumpt surveyed UK drivers of conventional vehicles and EVs about their worries and experiences of EV charging. It discovered that half (50%) of UK drivers surveyed worry about getting a charger installed at home and similar numbers of drivers (44%) don’t know how to find or use public chargers. While this might be understandable for those without experience of an EV, the research found that even one in three (35%) EV drivers also worried about getting a charger installed at home. The state of the UK’s charging infrastructure was also highlighted as an issue: almost half (46%) of EV drivers surveyed said they worried about finding faulty or unreliable public charging points, while two-thirds (66%) of conventional vehicle drivers said range anxiety is still an issue. And one in five EV driversv (21%) said that the dealership where they had bought their car had not provided any advice or guidance on chargers.

“We want EVs to succeed but there are too many barriers in the way,” said Jordan Fantaay, CEO and founder of Pumpt. “People need to be able to make informed choices but the whole process of choosing, buying and installing chargers is too expensive, drawn out and complex, and people aren’t getting clear advice even when they’re buying a new EV.”

Pumpt offers both residential and commercial chargers, with fixed price installation and customised finance packages, plus it says it is the first EV charging company in the UK to bundle commercial insurance packages.

Pumpt also claims to be the first EV charging company in the UK to manage the entire lifecycle of EV chargers, from manufacture to purchase, finance options, installation and servicing, which enables it to provide customers with a simple online purchasing experience that guides them through all the details, options and installation requirements.