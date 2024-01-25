Nisa is driving a focus towards its forecourt estate, after experiencing its strongest year of recruitment last year since 2018.

MD Peter Batt told The Grocer it recruited 118 forecourt stores in 2023, taking it to 410 overall, including 28-site forecourt retailer MPK Garages.

He said the symbol group was looking at ways to grow its forecourt proposition, including electric vehicle charging, seating areas and revamping its food-to-go offering.

“We’re looking to understand the petrol market forecourt market and what consumers are looking for,” said Batt.

“Our insight tells that growth at fuel sites is potentially higher than in a core convenience store, so we really believe that forecourts are a great opportunity for us.”

He said shop sales at forecourt sites had gone up by 35% in the past five years, while average weekly sales had risen by 27%.

“Consumers will always need fill up or charge up their car, and we can bolster that with a strong convenience offer and food to go range – which is our second-biggest growth category,” he added.

It comes as Nisa plans to open 400 new stores in 2024, across forecourts and traditional c-stores, and accelerate share in the quick-commerce market to over 30%.

