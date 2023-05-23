Octopus Energy’s Electroverse has launched a new EV charging solution for businesses, enabling management of EV fleets through a new online platform, with customisable reporting functions.

Companies can view and download charging history details like where and when charges took place and how much they cost, in one dashboard. It can be broken down by group or individual driver. All charges appear in one consolidated invoice, enabling a full overview of a company’s EV charges.

It also saves employees the hassle of claiming back public charging costs on expenses.

The Electroverse EV roaming service app gives drivers instant access to pay at more than 430,000 public charge points from over 470 brands globally. Charging requires a tap of the Electroverse card.

Drivers will also be able to access Electroverse’s features like the interactive global map showing chargers and availability, a route-planner to plan journeys, and in-car support with Apple CarPlay, AndroidAuto and more.

Electroverse say its solution will give more businesses confidence to make the change to EVs.

Matt Davies, director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “Electroverse is revolutionising EV public charging, with just one card and app to use with hundreds of charge-point brands. With access to over 430,000 public charge points, we’re over the moon to now bring our simple and seamless EV charging solution to businesses. This will be a game-changer for companies making the switch and will help them manage their EVs easier than ever before.”