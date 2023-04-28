Officers from Avon & Somerset Police have released an image of two men who they would like to speak to as part of their investigation into a robbery at a filling station in Wellington.

Officers believe the two men may have information which could aid their enquiries into the incident at the Texaco service station in Longforth Road, Wellington, on Friday 7 April.

At around 9pm Rizhana Pattan, the garage supervisor, intervened when two men who were using T-shirts to hide their faces removed two crates of Italian beers from the store’s refrigerator and made for the exit.

Rizhana tackled one of the criminals, succeeding in taking back one of the crates of beer, but when she then went to grab the second crate, one of the robbers shoved her and they fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223081024, or complete an online appeals form.