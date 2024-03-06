The average price of petrol rose by 4p a litre in February, and diesel by 5pm, in the biggest monthly rise in the price paid by consumers in five months, according to the RAC’s latest Fuel Watch data report.

The RAC says unleaded increased from an average of 140.75p at the start of February to 144.76p by the close.

The organisation concedes that the hikes have been driven by the price of oil breaking through the $80 a barrel mark on 8 February and staying there for the rest of the month. Weak sterling – with a pound worth only $1.26 – meant retailers were paying more on the wholesale market, says the RAC.

The RAC says drivers in Northern Ireland are getting the best deal at the pumps, with unleaded 5.6p and diesel 4.6p cheaper than the UK average.

It says that its analysis of data from the Government’s open scheme shows petrol is less than 2p cheaper than the UK average when bought at one of the country’s big four supermarkets, with diesel only a penny cheaper.

It says there was an 18p per litre difference between the cheapest and most expensive supermarket forecourt – both Asda sites. Middleton in Leeds and Ballyclare near Belfast were offering unleaded for 136.7p on 29 February. At Parkgate Road, Chester, it was 163.9p.