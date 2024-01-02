Following a successful trial, Transpora Group’s 1960’s iconic Heritage Routemasters, which the company operates in London, have moved from using regular diesel to HVO fuel to help cut city centre emissions.

HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) is a fossil-free fuel, made from certified waste materials, which can help reduce net CO2 greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%.

Rhys Hand, managing director at Transpora Group, said “This has been a great development and a good project to work on. Although our Routemasters are exempt by the Department for Transport from LEZ/ULEZ requirements because of the age of the vehicles, we made a commitment to Transport for London when we commenced operations in London, that we would migrate our fleet to be more environmentally friendly as part of the Heritage Route project.

“We are looking at future re-power options but we are very proud to be leading the way in defining emission standards for regular operation of Routemasters in London which date from an era when vehicle emissions were not the concern they are today.’’