Shell UK has applied for planning permission for a KDRB of its Shell Brundall Service Station on a roundabout on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Norwich.

In a planning statement supporting the application consultants for Shell reported that no work had been carried out to improve or upgrade the site since the 1980s, and therefore the infrastructure on-site is very outdated and in need of modernisation.

It added: “A comprehensive redevelopment of the site is required to meet the needs of the operator and customers and to upgrade the fuel infrastructure to meet the latest environmental standards.”

The site currently has the forecourt at its centre and a single storey sales building to the east of this. The forecourt comprises pumps in a four-square formation with canopy above, which links to the sales building.

To the west of the forecourt is an HGV lane and offset fills / vents. To the east of the sales building is an automatic car wash, beyond which also lies a manual jet wash. There are three car parking spaces marked out to the northern boundary of the site.

The proposed scheme would involve demolition of the sales building and the forecourt, including replacing the existing pumps and tanks.

A new sales building will be built in the centre of the site, and will include customer toilets and a cash machine, and the new forecourt would be to the south west of this. Four new pump islands will be installed in a four-square formation. This will provide refuelling facilities for eight vehicles at any one time plus a passing lane, and a new canopy is proposed to replace the existing one. The site will continue to include provision for HGV refuelling but relocated to the south-western boundary, adjacent to the domestic forecourt.

New car parking is proposed to the east of the forecourt, with four car parking spaces. In addition there will be four EV charging spaces and a new air/water machine.

The report adds: “Two new 80,000 litre underground tanks are proposed, as the fuel infrastructure will be updated as part of the proposal ensuring the site meets the latest industry and environmental standards and regulations ensuring a more user-friendly, quicker and safer experience on site.”

Last year a planning application for a similar scheme was submitted but was withdrawn after an objection from National Highways, which was concerned the layout could potentially result in cars blocking the site entrance and access to McDonald’s, which is opposite, leading to disruption on Yarmouth Road with a knock-on impact on the roundabout and A47.

The report said the new scheme had been redesigned to avoid this issue.