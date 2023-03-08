Focusing on sustainability, innovation and shortening menus are some of the key ways to drive forecourt’s food to go offer in 2023, Maxol Group food concept manager Aoife Kearney stressed to delegates at Forecourt Trader Summit 2023.

Kearney highlighted how foodservice was back in the game following hampered growth during the pandemic, with consumers now wanting “to get out there, spend money and live their lives after Covid.”

She said the return of sustainability and innovation were key trends to watch out for this year, as well as compressing menus as consumers become more driven by display, colour and freshness in store.

“Customers aren’t being led by menus anymore, so it is important to not do 20 different things, but do five things really well, as you’ll connect to your customer better that way,” she said.

At Maxol Group, which employs over 2,000 people across more than 200 stations in the north and south of Ireland, it is putting these key trends at the core of building its fresh food, bakery and coffee offer.

For example, the return of sustainability has triggered the business to introduce new reusable coffee cups, in line with the Latte Levy coming into effect in the Republic of Ireland, and is also donating €0.10 to depression charity Aware for every cup of coffee bought.

The forecourt convenience retailer is also driving loyalty via its new app, offering customers a free coffee for every five bought.

In terms of bakery, Kearney said the group had made some changes in response to shoppers wanting to see more multiple packs, and is now selling, for example, three muffins in a bag rather than one. She said it had also learned that having a good supply partner was essential, who can help train staff and “executive a really strong bakery offer”.

Given the impact Covid had on the bakery category in terms of loose products, Kearny said Maxol was still navigating through a mixture of packaged and non-packaged goods.

Alongside its deli, which consists of a wide range of high-quality food products, prepared fresh instore every day, Maxol Group is expanding its prepacked sandwich range.

She said these are positioned close to the door for the “time-sensitive customers that don’t have the time to be served at the deli”.

As consumers continue to feel the pinch of the cost of living crisis, Kearney said it was important to offer a value proposition to consumers, as they trade down from eating out to cheaper takeaway options.

She said: “As many as 9 in 10 of consumers say they are noticing the rising cost of eating out. And 87% agree that dining out has become too expensive to do on a regular basis.

“With 8 in 10 consumers concerned about their finances, they are changing their out of home consumption to reduce costs.

“Given these ongoing consumer concerns, takeaways have remained a popular choice, with 4 in 10 are getting more takeaways as it offers a more affordable option.”

However, she advised that either belonging to value or premium was crucial, because “if you’re in the middle, your message is going to get lost and you’re not going to connect with your consumers in the best way.”