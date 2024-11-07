Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the e Vitara, in Milan.

Production will start at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025,with sales expected to begin in various countries, including Europe, India and Japan, around summer 2025.

The e Vitara is based on the concept model eVX, which was showcased at the Auto Expo held in India in January 2023, and at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. It marks Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV model.

Suzuki says the car’s BEV powertrain delivers a “nimble and sharp” driving experience, an electric 4WD system (Allgrip-e) that provides not only off-road capability but also powerful performance, and a newly developed platform (Heartect-e) specifically for BEVs.

President of Suzuki, Toshihiro Suzuki, says: “The e Vitara is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers. In order to realise a carbon-neutral society, we will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles and CNG vehicles, tailored to specific regions. Introduction of the e Vitara represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality. Following the launch of the e Vitara, we will continue to expand our BEV line-up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions.”