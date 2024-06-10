Tanker drivers have called off strikes threatening to hit forecourts’ fuel supply across the North West of England and the Scottish Borders this week, after securing an improved pay deal.

The Stanlow oil refinery-based drivers, who work for Hoyer, which has recently rebranded as Oxalis, voted to accept the deal after postponing threatened strike action last week.

All scheduled industrial action, which was expected to cause “significant disruption” to supplies to Shell, BP and Esso forecourts, has now been called off, says their union Unite.

As part of the deal, the 50 workers will receive a £2.02 an hour increase backdated to May 2023, as well as a £1 an hour fuel efficiency payment also backdated to May 2023. In addition, pay will increase by £1.99 an hour for 2024, backdated to February this year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Congratulations to Oxalis’ Stanlow tanker drivers, who stood together for better pay and won. This is yet another example of how Unite’s unrelenting focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is boosting our members’ incomes.”