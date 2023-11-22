Two high-turnover forecourts in the Central Belt of Scotland have been sold by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, under the title ‘Project Squash’.

The two modern, busy sites: BP Service Station in Bathgate and Seven Sisters Service Station in Thornliebank, are described as having been well-invested and maintained by the previous owner, John Somerville and came to market as he felt the time was right to sell up with the current market conditions.

The new owners, who wish to remain private, are established forecourt operators from England who were looking to expand into Scotland.

John praised the company for making a complex deal as smooth as possible: ”Both sites offer fantastic scope for further development with the plans we have put in place to take them both forward and further increase sales and profit and we wish the new owners all the best.”

Mark Lavery, associate director – Retail who brokered the deal said: “It was a pleasure to act for John on this multi-site transaction, which reflects the growing market in Scotland for good quality, high-turnover forecourt sites. Demand is outstripping supply for modern, large footprint sites with further development potential, so we highly recommend getting in touch if you’re considering selling.”

The sale was conducted off-market and was sold for an undisclosed sum.