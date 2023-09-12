• Hybrid Electric vehicles currently dominate the ’Other’ propulsion category (although they remain only 3.9% of all vehicles).

• Hybrid and battery EV vehicles in GB increased significantly in 2022 by 34% and 66% respectively however, the total market share of these vehicles is low, currently at 5.1% and 1.9% respectively.

• Vehicle throughput per forecourt site saw a marginal decrease of 0.2% in 2020 due to Covid but has since increased by 1.1% year-on-year in both 2021 and 2022.

While recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic has seen demand for oil products increase in the years since 2020, demand levels are yet to fully recover, according to the latest Statistical Review from Fuels Industry UK (formerly UKPIA).

The conflict in Ukraine caused enormous complications last year in the UK and the global oil markets, which has had a significant impact on the UK fuels sector.

Fuels Statistics 2023 provides analysis of the latest data from the fuel supply sector for those working in the industry, policymakers and all who wish to gain a quantitative understanding of the UK downstream sector.

The report reveals that despite a significant reduction in fuel duty of 5ppl introduced by the Treasury in March 2022 to ease financial pressures for consumers, fuel tax receipts were at their highest ever and surpassed pre-pandemic levels due to the surge in VAT revenue of 28.5%, which resulted from higher fuel prices.

It confirms that supermarket sales currently dominate the sector with the average of all site throughput in 2022 increasing marginally by 0.28% to 18 million litres.

Total road traffic in GB in 2022 did not recover to pre-pandemic levels and is currently at 97% of 2019 levels. This is largely led by cars where the pandemic saw fundamental travel behavioural changes and the decrease in commuting due to the introduction of ‘work from home’.

Vehicle throughput per forecourt site saw a marginal decrease of 0.2% in 2020 due to Covid but has since increased by 1.1% year-on-year in both 2021 and 2022.

The number of vehicles in GB has seen a general increase over the past 20 years, with Covid seemingly having little impact on overall trend. Cars remain the largest part of the vehicle parc with 82% in 2022.

Hybrid and battery EV vehicles in GB increased significantly in 2022 by 34% and 66% respectively however, the total market share of these vehicles is low, currently at 5.1% and 1.9% respectively.

Hybrid Electric vehicles currently dominate the ’Other’ propulsion category (although they remain only 3.9% of all vehicles).

Renewable fuel use, which on average has an overall greenhouse gas saving of 82% compared to fossil fuel counterparts, saw continued uptake led by the increasing targets outlined in the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation

Elizabeth de Jong, chief executive officer at Fuels Industry UK, said: “Our ambition at Fuels Industry UK is to help achieve the twin pillars of energy security and a low-carbon future. We must do this in a way that benefits everyone - consumers as well as businesses both inside and outside the sector.

“Fuels Statistics reflects these ambitions, providing more information than ever on renewable transport fuels as well as the rollout of electric vehicle charging facilities.”

For an electronic version of Fuels Statistics 2023, click here.