Allstar has announced a near 30% increase in the number of chargepoints available on its multi-branded EV charging network. This follows three key new chargepoint operators joining the Allstar network: Ionity, Raw Charging and Weev.

The move means Allstar has grown its overall network size to over 18,000 chargepoints and more than 28,000 connectors, increasing roaming capabilities for its EV customers around the UK.

Allstar says this is another step in its plans to have the largest EV network in the UK for businesses, growing the number of charge points by 4,000 across the three new partners.

Supporting fleets of all fuel configurations, the Allstar Chargepass is said to simplify payment for EV charging, both at home and on the road, and claims to be the only solution in the UK that allows customers to do both, for electric and mixed fleets. The aim is to provide businesses with the ultimate flexibility across their total fuel and charging expenses as they migrate away from fossil fuels.

Ashley Tate, MD, Allstar Chargepass UK, commented: “It is increasingly clear that businesses are investing in their EV capabilities, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way. That means ensuring our network meets the changing needs of fleets.”

He added: “That’s why we’ve bolstered our network; not only have we increased the number of chargepoints by over 30% but ensured that they are the right kind for our drivers, prioritising fast, rapid and ultra-rapid capabilities. It’s essential they can not only easily access a chargepoint but get back on the road as quickly as possible.”