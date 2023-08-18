Plans to modernise a petrol filling station with a KDRB have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

The proposal is to knock down the existing sales building and an adjoining disused car showroom and workshop at Watlington Service Station and replace them with a modern sales area and coffee shop.

By setting them further back than the existing buildings space will also be provided for five parking spaces.

A new pump island arrangement will provide more circulation space with new dispensers on two islands with four car filling points.

A new higher canopy with a minimum clearance of 4.5m will be required to allow the tanker to offload at the front of the site and give the necessary clearance to HGVs using the site to prevent the canopy being struck.

New above ground offset fills are proposed to the front of the site to allow easier tanker offloading procedures to be included. The existing tanks will be retained.

It is expected the facility will provide employment for six people, four part time.