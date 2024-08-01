Uber and electric car manufacturer BYD have announced a multi-year strategic partnership designed to bring 100,000 new BYD EVs onto the Uber platform across key global markets.

Beginning first in Europe and Latin America, the partnership is expected to offer drivers access to best-in-class pricing and financing for BYD vehicles on the Uber platform and will expand to include the Middle East, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

By working together, the companies aim to bring down the total cost of EV ownership for Uber drivers, accelerating the uptake of EVs on the Uber platform globally and introducing millions of riders to greener rides.

While Uber says its drivers are going electric five times faster than private car owners, driver surveys show the price of EVs and availability of financing remain the key barriers to switching. In addition to their affordability, BYD vehicles are said to have lower maintenance and repair costs, and are well suited to rideshare due to the wide range of models and superior battery performance.

The companies’ joint efforts may also include discounts on charging, vehicle maintenance or insurance, as well as financing and lease offers, based on what works best for drivers in a given market.

The two companies will also collaborate on future BYD autonomous-capable vehicles to be deployed on the Uber platform.

Chuanfu Wang, chairman and president of BYD, said: “Uber and BYD share a commitment to innovate towards a cleaner, greener world and I am excited to work together towards that future.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, said: “As the largest global agreement of its kind, we’re thrilled about the benefits this partnership will deliver for drivers, riders and cities. When an Uber driver makes the switch to an EV, they can deliver up to four times the emissions benefits compared to a regular motorist, simply because they are on the road more. Many riders also tell us their first experience with an EV is on an Uber trip, and we’re excited to help demonstrate the benefits of EVs to more people around the world.”