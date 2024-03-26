Central England Co-Operative has re-signed with Harvest Energy to supply its 18 forecourt sites.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “Re-signing with Harvest Energy was a simple decision for three main reasons: great service to our sites; when issues do arise there is always brilliant ownership and quick resolution; and Harvest provides the complete end-to-end package which has worked well for both businesses. It is truly a great partnership.”

Harvest Energy had been supplying the sites for four years and the new deal runs for a further five years.

Stuart Riding, head of dealer sales at Harvest Energy, said: “Alongside our quickly expanding network of Harvest Energy and TotalEnergies-branded forecourt sites, our partnership with Central England Co-op shows our flexibility in offering a solution tailored to our customers’ demands, and the value in partnering with us.

“We offer seamless security of supply, as Harvest Energy supplies products directly from Prax Lindsey oil refinery and Prax terminals, ensuring our customers’ needs are met. Central England Co-op is a key customer and Harvest Energy is delighted to continue to work with them.

“This enduring partnership stands as a testament to Harvest Energy’s reliability, expertise and customer-centric approach, laying a solid foundation for continued collaboration and mutual success in the years to come.”