McCreadie of Newton Stewart in south west Scotland has switched from Gulf to Jet and is now being supplied by Highland Fuels.

Ian McCreadie – the fourth generation of the family to run the site – switched to Jet on March 1.

He said: “We’ve been selling fuel on this site since 1929. We started with Pratt’s Petroleum and then were with Esso until 200. We’ve also been with Q8 and Texaco, but they pulled out of Scotland. We were with Gulf and got on fine with them but then they bought a nearby site and we found we were in direct competition with our supplier.

“Jet is a very good brand. It’s a strong brand and I like the rebranding they’ve done on the site. Customers like it too. And Highland Fuels are very nice people to do business with. I like them because you get to deal direct with the decision makers.”

The site does around 1.5mlpa. It does more volume in the summer, thanks to all the tourists.

Ian Burgess, retail sales representative for Highland Fuels, said: “We are delighted to welcome McCreadie of Newton Stewart as the latest independent retailer to move over to Highland Fuels under the new Jet brand. We are retailers ourselves – so we understand the challenges and what retailers require from their key suppliers. We are so pleased about the site joining us and the beginning of a long-term relationship together.”