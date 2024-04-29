BP has announced changes to its UK retail leadership team with the appointment of Jo Hayward as VP mobility & convenience retail and Natalie Cattermole as senior dealer manager.

These changes come at a pivotal time for BP as it looks to grow its UK retail business, meeting customers’ evolving needs through the energy transition and transforming forecourt convenience.

Tracey Clements, BP’s SVP mobility & convenience Europe, said: “I am delighted to have Jo and Natalie on our UK leadership team. They are both fantastic leaders who bring deep customer insight and retail experience to their new roles. With this expertise I am sure they will build on the great progress made in recent years to grow and transform our retail business in the UK, helping us to become first choice for customers on the move.”

Hayward, formerly BP’s VP for convenience in Europe, is replacing Sonya Adams who has been appointed chief of staff to BP CEO Murray Auchincloss. Hayward will be responsible for BP’s network of around 1,150 retail sites in the UK.

On her appointment Hayward said: “I am looking forward to leading the retail business in one of BP’s key markets and getting to know our team of 6,700 colleagues. Safety is my top priority as I come into the role, that means keeping our colleagues safe and ensuring our customers have a great experience every time they visit us. I’m also excited about testing some of the new convenience propositions we have been developing to meet customers’ needs across our UK network through the energy transition.”

Cattermole, formerly the UK senior marketing manager, will report to Hayward in her new role and lead the dealer team. She will continue to build BP’s relationships with dealer partners, which make up around 850 sites in the UK network. Cattermole joined BP in 2013 from Sainsburys and has carried out various marketing roles within the retail and bp pulse businesses.

She said: “I’m excited to bring my marketing insights to support our valued dealers to grow their businesses. We believe we have a compelling offer with our strong brand, high-quality fuels, EV charging and BPme Rewards loyalty programme, which we are now enhancing further with our Wild Bean Cafe dealer franchises. All of which I am sure will help bring new dealers to our network.”

Convenience is one of BP’s five transition growth engines, the areas of the business in which it is increasing investment as part of its transformation into an integrated energy company. To meet its ambitious target of doubling convenience gross margin globally by 2030, BP is investing in retail capability with these internal moves following a number of new hires from the retail sector including Claire Farrant as VP marketing from Lidl, Joanne Hall as UK retail operations director from Sainsburys and David Phillpot as European convenience trading director from M&S.

*Look out for Forecourt Trader’s exclusive interview with the new team later this week