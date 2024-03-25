Shell’s plans to divest 500 company-owned sites over the next couple of years are not expected to include sites in the UK, the oil giant has told Forecourt Trader.

In its updated Energy Transition Strategy 2024 document the company stated that it was upgrading its retail network, with expanded EV charging and convenience offers, in response to changing customer needs. This would mean the divestment of around 500 Shell-owned sites (including joint ventures) a year in 2024 and 2025 – none of which are likely to be in the UK.

The company said we will continue to need oil and gas for many years to come – but oil and gas produced with much lower emissions.

In downstream. renewables and energy solutions, Shell is committed to growing sales of low-carbon products and solutions such as biofuels, EV charging and renewable power, while investing in hydrogen and other ‘fuels of the future’.

The company aims to increase the number of public chargepoints it operates around the world from around 54,000 today to around 200,000 by 2030. It said it is focusing on public charging, rather than home charging, because it believes that’s what will be needed by most of its customers.