Warehouse giant Costco has launched a consultation process for its plans to build a warehouse club and petrol filling station at Broadland Business Park in Norwich.

It would utilise two separate plots of land, which total 5.5 hectares, with its warehouse built on the larger parcel of land while its petrol filling station would be on the smaller plot to the west of the warehouse.

The American firm wants to build a 13,342sq m single-storey warehouse so it can offer its full range of services.

The site would have around 625 car parking spaces, including a decked parking area in front of the warehouse, spaces for disabled badge holders and EV charging points.

Costco says the site is within an area which has a mixture of office, storage, distribution, retail and commercial uses. It says a Costco warehouse would complement commercial uses in the surrounding area and create at least 250 high-quality jobs.

Access would be via the existing roundabout on the A1042 Yarmouth Road, to the west of its intersection with the A47 and the A1270 Broadland Way.

The company said it would review all the comments it receives during the consultation process before submitting a formal planning application to Broadland District Council.