Element 2, a leading player in the hydrogen fuel sector, has announced the recent appointment of Rob Wilson, a former UK government minister, to its board. The company said this strategic move will enhance its efforts in expanding its hydrogen refuelling infrastructure across the UK.

Wilson was an MP for Reading East and also a minister under the Cameron and May administrations. He held various front bench roles across departments, including higher education, health, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the Treasury and the Cabinet Office, culminating in three years as Minister for Civil Society from 2014 to 2017.

Before embarking on his political career, Wilson was an entrepreneur, founding innovative businesses in the health and technology sectors.

Dirk van Daele, chair of Element 2, said: “As our company continues to grow rapidly, maintaining rigorous governance becomes increasingly critical. We are delighted to strengthen our board with another highly experienced non-executive director, Rob Wilson to guide our expansion.”

He added that Wilson brings to Element 2 a rich background of ministerial leadership and entrepreneurial acumen, accrued from a distinguished business career followed by a decade of service on the government’s front benches.