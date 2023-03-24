Fire crews were called to an emergency at a forecourt in Edinburgh after a car caught fire at the site.

Two appliances were called to the blaze at the entrance to the Esso Garage on Queensferry Road at around 8.36pm on Wednesday March 22.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes and left the scene at 8.55pm. No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.36pm regarding a fire at a petrol station in Queensferry Road, Edinburgh. We mobilised two appliances, one from Crewe Hill and one from Tollcross.

“One private car was found alight at the entrance to the petrol station. Crews used a high-pressure hose reel jet and one breathing apparatus set.

“The fire was extinguished and our crews are clear of the scene. The stop came in at 8.55pm.”