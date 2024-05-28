G&E Murgatroyd, the company-owned store network of Spar wholesaler James Hall & Co, is about to open two more sites this summer – both knockdown rebuilds – bringing its estate to 48 forecourts.

The first will be Spar Nafferton in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The former Five Ways Services Station, near Driffield off the A614, had been closed for several years.

The 0.32-hectare site will open on June 6, with Shell fuel on six pumps, without a canopy, an air and water machine, and ”a good amount” of customer parking.

The Spar shop will take the business’s Graham Eyes butchery, Clayton Park Bakery, and Cheeky Coffee brands. There will be a serveover food to go counter, including hot food, and a strong meal deal offer, says the company, which is recruiting some 30 staff.

The second site to open this summer will be at Bowness-on-Windermere in the Lake District. It will take the same in-house brands and Shell fuel.