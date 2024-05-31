Green energy specialist Greenarc has unveiled new AdBlue and HVO pumps at its Padiham depot in Lancashire.

The depot has been a bunker point for more than 10 years, selling diesel, but has just recently been upgraded to include AdBlue and HVO. The site is accessible to any commercial vehicle using a fuel card. Greenarc customer Greenhaul was the first to use the new HVO pump.

Michael Pope, operations manager at Greenhaul, said: “Having access to HVO via a fuel card is a massive step forward in reducing our environmental impact and perfectly aligns with our commitment to sustainable practices. We look forward to a continued partnership with Greenarc as we explore even more sustainable transportation options together.”

Kevin Jackson, commercial sales manager at Greenarc, said: “The launch of Lancashire’s first HVO pump, alongside the introduction of AdBlue to our network, represents a significant milestone for Greenarc.

“Businesses had been asking for HVO and it supports our mission to ease the world’s journey to clean energy and make it a reality. We’re confident that this new infrastructure will empower businesses across Lancashire and the surrounding areas to embrace sustainable fuelling options for their transport and operational needs.”

Jackson said a lot of big companies would only work with hauliers with green credentials and HVO helps tick those boxes.