Greenarc’s Kevin Jackson cutting the ribbon on the new HVO and AdBlue pumps

Green energy specialist Greenarc has unveiled new AdBlue and HVO pumps at its Padiham depot in Lancashire.

The depot has been a bunker point for more than 10 years, selling diesel, but has just recently been upgraded to include AdBlue and HVO. The site is accessible to any commercial vehicle using a fuel card. Greenarc customer Greenhaul was the first to use the new HVO pump.

Michael Pope, operations manager at Greenhaul, said: “Having access to HVO via a fuel card is a massive step forward in reducing our environmental impact and perfectly aligns with our commitment to sustainable practices. We look forward to a continued partnership with Greenarc as we explore even more sustainable transportation options together.”

Kevin Jackson, commercial sales manager at Greenarc, said: “The launch of Lancashire’s first HVO pump, alongside the introduction of AdBlue to our network, represents a significant milestone for Greenarc.

“Businesses had been asking for HVO and it supports our mission to ease the world’s journey to clean energy and make it a reality. We’re confident that this new infrastructure will empower businesses across Lancashire and the surrounding areas to embrace sustainable fuelling options for their transport and operational needs.”

Jackson said a lot of big companies would only work with hauliers with green credentials and HVO helps tick those boxes.

