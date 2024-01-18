Global fuel supplier Greenergy has announced the successful commissioning of expansion works at two of its biodiesel plants - in the UK and in Amsterdam - to enable a wider range of waste oils as feedstocks to be processed into lower-carbon biodiesel for transport fuels.

The company, which supplies more than 700 UK forecourts under the Esso, Nisa and Inver brands, is already known as a leading European producer of biodiesel from wastes. The upgrade to the Amsterdam plant has increased production capability by 25% to meet the rising demands for waste-based biofuels across Europe.

Christian Flach, CEO of Greenergy, said: “We are constantly looking at how we can increase efficiency across our own operations, and the commissioning of these expansion works in Amsterdam and on Teesside is key to our strategy to support the energy transition through waste-derived fuel products.”

Greenergy has stated that its purpose is to drive transport decarbonisation through continued leadership in waste-derived renewables. It says its business was founded to supply diesel with lower emissions than standard diesel, offering significant air quality benefits; and as it has grown, it has become ”more than ever committed to reducing emissions in transport fuels”.

On its website the company says: ”As Europe’s largest manufacturer of waste-based biodiesel, renewables are integral to our core strategy. Our global supply chains gives us flexibility to source the lowest-cost feedstocks and products, ensuring reliable supply to our market-leading customers.”