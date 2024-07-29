Gridserve has opened a new test lab at its Innovations and Operations Centre in Swindon which features the latest EV chargers designed to replicate real-world scenarios.

The company will use the lab to focus on making the charging process as seamless as possible for customers. It will help it improve its existing operations, while enhancing the EV charging experience for customers in the future.

Gridserve says that with a wealth of different brands, each running different software configurations, making sure its chargers work perfectly is a full-time job.

Its engineers conduct thousands of hours of interoperability testing on chargers and a variety of EVsrigorously examining power cabinets, battery energy storage systems (BESS), software and firmware to identify network improvements. It covers everything from best-selling electric cars to pioneering electric trucks (as part of the Electric Freightway programme), as well as pre-production prototypes.

Gridserve said: “We know that reliability is key to customer confidence. People won’t make the switch if they’re concerned the charging infrastructure doesn’t work.”