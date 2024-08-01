London and Scotland have the highest level of charging provision per 100,000 of population, with 234 and 103 devices per 100,000 respectively, according to the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV), which uses Zapmap data.

The average provision in the UK was 96 per 100,000 of population. Northern Ireland has the lowest level of charging device provision in the UK, with 32 devices per 100,000, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber with 56 devices per 100,000.

OZEV put the uneven distribution down to the fact that some local authorities had bid for government funding for charging devices, and others had not. It said: “Most of the provision of this infrastructure has been market-led, with individual charging networks and other businesses (such as hotels) choosing where to install devices.”

Scotland had the highest rate of 50kW and above device provision at 26.1 per 100,000, while the average provision in the UK was 18.5 per 100,000. Provision of 50kW and above charging devices was lowest for Northern Ireland with 7.9 per 100,000. London was the second lowest region with 13.7 charging devices rated 50kW and above per 100,000.

As of July 1, 2024, there were 64,632 public EV charging devices installed in the UK, this is up 47% on last July’s figures.

Charging Speed:

12,474 (19%) had 50kW of power or above

38,468 (60%) had a power rating of 3kW up to 8kW

Location: