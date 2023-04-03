In line with PAS1899 specification for accessible charge points, the site now includes 12 wider access bays and four fully accessible bays. The four accessible bays have the required 1.2m distancing in front of and between the chargepoints.

All 16 new chargers are installed flush to the ground at the same level as the parking bay and the site features additional lighting throughout. The site has also been adapted to provide access to local amenities for drivers with a diverse range of accessibility needs.

The new development at Banbury forms part of InstaVolt’s dedication to developing and improving charging infrastructure, to accelerate EV uptake in the UK and Europe.

The activation of the Stroud Park expansion saw InstaVolt energise its 1,000th charger in the UK.

InstaVolt’s chief executive officer, Adrian Keen, said: “As of last month, there are over 690,000 battery-electric cars on UK roads. InstaVolt is taking steps, such as our Stroud Park expansion, to ensure that adequate charging infrastructure is available to keep up with the increase in EV uptake and bridge the gap between the number of vehicles and chargers.

“We’re not only building rapid EV chargers to meet consumers’ needs but recognise that EV charging should be as accessible and inclusive as possible. By expanding our existing Banbury hub to include accessible and wider access charging bays, we’re demonstrating our commitment to improving the industry’s accessibility issues, where we’re able to do so.”