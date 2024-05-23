EG Group and Asda bosses Mohsin and Zuber Issa have moved up one place on The Sunday Times’ Rich List 2024 from number 40, last year to number 39 this year.

However, their net worth has dropped from £5.05bn in 2023 to £5bn today.

Their profile for the List documents their well-known rise to billionaire status from one humble forecourt site in Bury, which they bought for £150,000 in 2001.

The Sunday Times said: “The Issas’ skill has been selling food and other goods at their petrol stations, cannily plugging brands such as KFC, Burger King, Starbucks, Greggs and Subway into their forecourts. In 2023 the brothers opened what is considered the UK’s first drive-through Indian coffee shop in Bolton. EG Group now employs more than 45,000 people at nearly 6,000 petrol stations across 10 different countries, including the US and Australia.”

In the past year or so, the brothers have been plagued by reports of a bust-up between them, which they deny. And Zuber is reported to be in talks to sell his stake in Asda to TDR Capital. He is also keen to buy 30 of EG Group’s remaining UK sites.