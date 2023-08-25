Jet is launching the first instalment of its Keep on Moving campaign for 2023 as part of a six-week programme of activity.

The campaign, which for the first time will run nationally, begins with two surreal films. Using visual metaphors including balloons and light bulbs, the films (entirely created in CGI) show a blue convertible running out of fuel/charge before refuelling/recharging as it goes past a Jet service station.

The films aim to reinforce the Keep on Moving message, to help drivers on their journeys uninterrupted. It is also the first advert promoting Jet Charge, the brand’s ultra-rapid EV service, which was launched earlier this year.

Following the films there will be an interactive on-site activation – Wheel Spins. The new social series follows a gameshow-style host (complete with on-brand yellow velvet jacket) around various Jet service stations, who invites customers to spin the wheel for prizes ranging from free fuel to Booking.com vouchers and rubber dashboard ducks.

All episodes will air across social media. Participating service stations include: Jempson’s Superstore in Rye, Tilthams Garage in Surrey, Hopcrofts Holts and Bellingers, in Oxfordshire.

Over the next two months, several more creative activations will launch targeting new audiences and a younger demographic. These include influencer-led social and marketing campaigns.

“With this campaign, we really wanted to celebrate the joy of driving for all drivers, while at the same time demonstrating that the Jet brand is focused on helping people to Keep on Moving,” said Áine Corkery, manager, brand, UK Marketing Phillips 66.

“And while this is an extension of the overriding ‘Keep on Moving’ message, we’ve taken a very different direction this time round. We wanted to target a new generation of drivers by working with influencers who will take us to new territories and audiences, while capturing the essence of the Jet brand in a fun, surprising and quirky way.”