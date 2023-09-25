Jet has launched ‘Wheel Spins’, an interactive on-site activation for customers at partner service stations across the UK, as part of its Keep on Moving campaign.

The activation follows a gameshow-style host (complete with on-brand yellow velvet jacket) at key Jet locations, inviting drivers to ‘spin the wheel’ to win a selection of driving-related prizes. These range from a ‘high five and a fiver’ to fluffy dashboard dice and £250 worth of hotel vouchers. Jet customers at service stations across Surrey, Sussex and Oxfordshire, have been the first to participate in the experience with more scheduled to take place over the coming months.

Spin to win is part of a campaign targeting newer audiences and a younger demographic. It has included a national TV campaign created entirely in CGI. These include influencer-led social and marketing campaigns, which the company says will continue to push the boundaries of traditional fuel brand marketing.

“This activation is all about the fun and joy of driving” said Áine Corkery, manager, Brand, UK Marketing Phillips 66 Limited. “We wanted to celebrate our loyal customers by rewarding them with prizes while also targeting new audiences by taking the series to social media. It perfectly encapsulates the Keep on Moving spirit and we’re thrilled to share it with the world.”