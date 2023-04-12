A man has been arrested after damage worth more than £30,000 was caused in a hit and run incident at a petrol station in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to the Esso petrol station on Talke Road, Chesterton, at 11.15pm on Friday 7 April following reports of criminal damage.

The incident involved a white Ford flat-bed tipper vehicle, which was seen reversing at speed into a petrol pump.

It then left the petrol station in convoy with a black Nissan Nivara which has entered shortly before the other vehicle.

No one was reported injured, but police said the damage caused to the pump was worth more than £30,000.

A 34-year-old man, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property and dangerous driving. He has since been granted conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

Officers are asking anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage that could help to message them on their LiveChat via their website or call 101, quoting 938 of 7 April.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.