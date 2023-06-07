A man has been charged with a series of offences including arson and a bomb hoax after an incident at an Esso forecourt in Maidenhead.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a man spraying petrol on cars at the forecourt at Stoppenhangers Road at around midday on Sunday June 4.

They arrested a man and placed a cordon around the site for several hours while they made the scene safe and cleared the area of petrol.

The following day Gary Atterton, aged 39, of Boyn Valley Road, Maidenhead, was charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life; a bomb hoax; possession of a controlled drug of class A, cocaine; possession of a controlled drug of class B, cannabis; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; possession of a bladed article in a public place; and threatening to damage property.

He was remanded in custody at Reading Magistrates’ Court and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 10 July.