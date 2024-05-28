Maxol has introduced hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) on pump at five of its 31 company-owned forecourts in Northern Ireland. It also plans to use the cleaner alternative to diesel in 30% of its lubricants tanker fleet by June.

The family-owned forecourt retailer and fuel provider, says that its hvoPRO – produced from renewable feedstocks, including non-food grade vegetable oils, used cooking oils, and residue fat fractions – reduces carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to regular diesel.

Maxol is initially making the second generation biodiesel available to fuel card customers at sites at Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Townparks in Antrim, Eglinton in Derry, Ballymore in West Belfast and Tannaghmore on the A26 from Antrim to Ballymena. Additional sites will be added later this year.

It says that 50% of its fleet will be running on the fuel by early 2025. It is part of a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, and provide cleaner fuel alternatives, says Brian Donaldson, chief executive of The Maxol Group.

“Maxol hvoPRO underlines our commitment to customer choice and is a key element of our strategy to be a leading provider of greener fuels across the island of Ireland,” said Donaldson.

”We are hugely focused on mobility innovation, and this includes providing lower emission fuels and EV charging solutions for our private motorists, fleet and fuel card customers,” he added.

No engine modifications are required to use hvoPRO, which is compatible with most newer diesel engine vehicles, and should be used with AdBlue

Maxol hvoPRO follows the roll-out of electric vehicle ultra-rapid charging hubs at Kinnegar in Holywood and Braid River in Antrim.