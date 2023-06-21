Fuel pumps and the canopy at an MFG-owned service station in Shropshire have been damaged after a lorry caught fire on the forecourt.

The blaze, at the Top 50 Indie’s Shell-branded Nesscliffe Services on the A5, outside Shrewsbury, was reported to the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) at 6.39pm on Tuesday June 20.

Fire appliances from Baschurch and Shrewsbury were sent to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used foam jets to deal with the fire.

SFRS reported that no one was injured and the fire was swiftly extinguished, however, the lorry was destroyed, and fuel pumps and the forecourt canopy were damaged.

The log on the incident was closed a 8.24pm.