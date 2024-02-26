MFG has applied for planning permission to extend the shop at its 24-hour Slateford Service Station in Edinburgh to make space for a new Burger King.

Wyeth Projects Services Limited, who submitted the application on behalf of MFG, said the forecourt already has an established ‘roadside feel’ and the extended forecourt shop incorporating a food offer would combine to form a more ‘coherent motorist’s facility’.

The application proposes to extend the current forecourt shop to allow for a better shop layout and the introduction of the new Burger King.

Wyeth said the proposal improves motorist facilities, making best use of an existing site. “This site provides an important service station facility for those in the immediate neighbourhood and within the wider surrounding area. It is important that adequate facilities are maintained and improved, and continued, to ensure that modern customer needs are met. The proposal to improve the forecourt shop building will allow this service station to better meet these needs.”

To make way for the shop extension, two vehicle valeting bays will be removed and one replacement valeting bay will be located elsewhere on the site.

Staffing for the forecourt shop currently comprises one manager and two full-time and three part-time staff and this shop staffing will be maintained. The Burger King would be operated by five full-time and three part-time staff.

Odour from the food-to-go concession and litter were also addressed in the application. Wyeth said they did not expect any ‘odour issues’ and that a “suitably designed kitchen filtered extract system would be installed”.

With regards to litter, the application said MFG was already committed to tackling litter in as many different ways as possible, including daily litter patrols within the site. Extra litter bins will be provided for customers to encourage disposing of litter responsibly. In addition, anti-littering signage would be displayed.