The UK’s first bus depot to offer consumer EV charging is now open to the public, at First Bus’s new purpose-built hub at Summercourt depot in Cornwall.

The Summercourt charging hub is the first-of-its-kind for the bus industry, providing direct access for the public to rapid electric charging infrastructure for electric cars and vans.

The site is easily accessible in a key location along the A30 corridor, a key tourist route into Cornwall.

The ‘turn up and charge’ hub offers:

• Eight rapid chargers

• Payment via contactless credit card, with no app or signup required, at 69p/kWh

• Rapid charging rates of up to 150kW (average family car can be charged to 80% in around 30 minutes)

• Open 6am to 10pm, 7 days a week

• Refreshments, restrooms and waiting area available on site

The 12-month project saw a £1m investment from First Bus to provide the local area with key electric charging infrastructure, creating a charging site for the community.

The chargers at Summercourt are also available for local businesses to use, following the successful model by First Bus in Glasgow and Leicester, where companies such as Open Reach, DPD and Police Scotland benefit from the use of the operator’s infrastructure to support their own transition to EV fleets.

Simon Goff, First Bus South’s managing director, said: “We’re the first bus operator to offer consumer charging and I’m proud that we’re able to support the local community with this vital infrastructure that will make a difference for many years to come.”

Malcolm Bell, executive chairman, Visit Cornwall, added: “Visit Cornwall really welcomes this investment as we know that many people with EVs are desperate to see an improvement in the charging infrastructure in Cornwall. Its proximity close to the A30 is excellent for not only local people but visitors making longer journeys.”