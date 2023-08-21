Osprey Charging has increased access to public charging in Lancashire with eight EV chargers installed at the New Hall Hey Retail Park in Rossendale.

The ultra-rapid charge points can deliver up to 300kW and are compatible with every EV on the market today. They can typically add 100 miles of range in just 15-20 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery.

The chargers are said to be easy to use and accept contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey app and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party methods including fleet cards.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. Each of our new locations is carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability of chargers, working to the latest and highest standards. This new charging site at the New Hall Hey Retail Park is a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”